Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

