Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in July

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 665,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RCDTF stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCDTF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

