Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

RRR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 624,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

