Reef (REEF) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Reef has a market capitalization of $190.65 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00085680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00806367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

