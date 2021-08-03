Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.87. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after buying an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.84. 805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,707. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

