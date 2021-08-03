Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $36,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.