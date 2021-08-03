Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.50

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 17872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.