Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $36,000 in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 152.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 117,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OpGen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OPGN stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. OpGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.57.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. As a group, analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN).

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.