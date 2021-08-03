Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

RNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.

RNST opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

