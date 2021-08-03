Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Renault stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80.
About Renault
