Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Renault stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

