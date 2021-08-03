Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Rentberry has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $203,654.37 and approximately $46.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.00804064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00093775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

