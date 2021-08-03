Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY opened at $39.55 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.