Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

