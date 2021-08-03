Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.35 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 337,151 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,208,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $160,789,000 after purchasing an additional 455,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

