Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oshkosh Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $117.54 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $774,383.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,891 shares of company stock worth $6,238,514 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

