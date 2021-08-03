Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $119.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

