Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,607 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

