Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Cfra

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Cfra from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.53.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$85.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

