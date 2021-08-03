Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Raised to C$100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.93.

QSR stock traded down C$1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$83.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,541. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The stock has a market cap of C$25.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

