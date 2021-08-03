Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

