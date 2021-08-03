Reviewing Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) & Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 70.98%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $84.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 37.07 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -22.25 Castle Biosciences $62.65 million 27.90 -$10.28 million ($0.47) -148.45

Castle Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burning Rock Biotech. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burning Rock Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -112.99% -21.52% -19.25% Castle Biosciences -22.24% -4.74% -4.26%

Risk & Volatility

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 310% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Burning Rock Biotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, a proprietary GEP test for suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

