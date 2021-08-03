Reviewing Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) & AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSix has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix 6.85% 21.12% 7.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of AdvanSix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and AdvanSix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix $1.16 billion 0.81 $46.08 million $1.64 20.48

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hong Yuan Holding Group and AdvanSix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AdvanSix 0 0 2 0 3.00

AdvanSix has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.46%. Given AdvanSix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Summary

AdvanSix beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capra, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

