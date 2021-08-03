Reviewing Ozon (OZON) and Its Rivals

Ozon (NASDAQ: OZON) is one of 39 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ozon to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Ozon Competitors -3.89% -2.27% 1.78%

This is a summary of current ratings for Ozon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ozon Competitors 220 1030 3106 59 2.68

Ozon presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 24.67%. Given Ozon’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ozon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion -$307.24 million -28.02 Ozon Competitors $14.99 billion $685.57 million 5.00

Ozon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ozon rivals beat Ozon on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

