Reviewing Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) & Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Superdry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 3.72% 5.16% 3.49% Superdry N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Superdry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.77 $209.41 million N/A N/A Superdry $886.66 million 0.50 -$181.63 million ($0.54) -9.96

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pjsc Lukoil and Superdry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67 Superdry 0 4 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superdry has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Superdry on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear. It operates owned and ecommerce, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. The company operates through 241 owned, 499 franchised and licensed, and 26 Superdry branded licensed stores; and 44 international Websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

