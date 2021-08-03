Reviewing YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YogaWorks and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 18.24 $128.56 million $2.00 80.67

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Risk & Volatility

YogaWorks has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for YogaWorks and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 5 13 0 2.72

Match Group has a consensus price target of $164.22, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats YogaWorks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

