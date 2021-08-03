Rexel’s (RXEEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.78.

RXEEY stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

