Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several research firms recently commented on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

