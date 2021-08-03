Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 1,656,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,517. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

