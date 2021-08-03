Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REYN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,761,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

