Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday.

REYN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,661. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

