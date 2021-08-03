Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 65,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,058. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

