Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

TSLA stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $710.51. 832,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,478. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.42 billion, a PE ratio of 367.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

