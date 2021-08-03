Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $442.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.