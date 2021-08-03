Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $135.80. 57,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

