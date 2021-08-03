Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 770,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

