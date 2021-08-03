Rightmove’s (RMV) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 574.75 ($7.51).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 719 ($9.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 722.80 ($9.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 648.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

