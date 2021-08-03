Rightmove’s (RTMVY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Rightmove from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RTMVY opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01. Rightmove has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $20.06.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.