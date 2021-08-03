Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RHI stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $99.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

