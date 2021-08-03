Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $709.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,239 shares of company stock worth $2,062,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 328.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 105,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.