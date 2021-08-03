Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Cowen began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $331.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.