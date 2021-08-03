Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Cowen began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $331.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 51.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,442 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $34,351,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $30,766,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

