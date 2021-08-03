Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK opened at $307.31 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $310.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

