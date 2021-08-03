Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ROK opened at $307.31 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $310.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
