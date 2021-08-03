Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $310.49

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $310.49 and last traded at $310.47, with a volume of 14676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $307.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,386 shares of company stock worth $8,619,216. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

