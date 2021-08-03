Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,282 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 382,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,781,000 after buying an additional 364,783 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 281,424 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,628,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.