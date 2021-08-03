Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,708,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,129,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,300,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,190,000.

MOO stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

