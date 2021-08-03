Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $136.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $133.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after buying an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.