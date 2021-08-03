Royal Bank of Canada Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $770.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $770.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $771.67.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $749.87 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $751.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $708.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

