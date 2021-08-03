Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,080,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

