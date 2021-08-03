Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.41 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.