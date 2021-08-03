Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.48 ($13.50).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €9.97 ($11.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.21. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

