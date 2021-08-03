Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.44.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.03. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.